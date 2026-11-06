Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date: When and where to watch blockbuster based on Neem Karoli Baba online?

Hanuman Ansh is one of the rare films of Indian cinema that were silent in the first few weeks but took a miraculous turnaround later and emerged as a big blockbuster, leaving the trade experts surprised. Based on the legend of Neem Karoli Baba, the devotional drama not only became a historic blockbuster but also recorded one of the biggest ROIs of all time.

After a dream run at theaters, the film is now heading to the streaming platform. In case you missed watching it in cinemas, it's your time to experience the devotional saga in comfort.

When and where to watch Hanuman Ansh online?

Hanuman Ansh is all set to stream online on Sony Liv from November 27 onwards. The streaming platform announced the release date on social media. The caption reads, "Not just a story, but a journey of faith, devotion, and miracles that touched a billion hearts. Watch the most loved film of the year - Hanuman Ansh, arriving on 27th Nov only on Sony LIV #SitaRam."

Directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie garnered superlative positive reviews from the audience, which became one of the major reasons why it worked at the box office. It is now expected to see the same level of success on the streaming platform, too.

For the unversed, Hanuman Ansh ended its box office journey at Rs. 439 crore globally, with Rs. 384 crore coming from the Hindi markets only. The movie performed very well in the international markets too, raking in over Rs. 51 crore gross.

It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role of Neem Karoli Baba. Apart from the lead, the star cast also includes Chetan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, Gautam Tripathi, Gulshan Pandey, Rajiv Mishra, Rishikesh Dubey, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.