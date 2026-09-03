Hanuman Ansh part 2 in the making, director Vishal Chaturvedi confirms sequel after recent success

Vishal Chaturvedi’s spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh is set to continue its journey on the big screen. The film, which arrived in theatres on August 7, has emerged as one of the year’s unexpected successes. Riding on the positive response, the filmmaker has now confirmed that preparations for the sequel are underway.

Vishal Chaturvedi confirms Hanuman Ansh sequel

The director recently interacted with audiences at a multiplex in Agra, where he opened up about the plans for the part two. According to Vishal, the sequel will delve deeper into significant phases of Neem Karoli Baba’s life and his spiritual journey. The story will expand beyond the setting of the first film, taking viewers to several places closely connected with the revered spiritual figure.

The upcoming chapter is expected to begin in Firozabad, which is associated with Neem Karoli Baba’s birthplace, before moving towards Agra, Mathura, and other important locations. By exploring these places, the makers intend to present a broader account of his life while continuing the spiritual narrative established in Hanuman Ansh.

Trilogy was always part of the plan

Interestingly, the sequel does not come as a surprise for those who have followed the project from its announcement. When Hanuman Ansh was unveiled on February 20, 2026, the makers had revealed that the story was conceived as a trilogy. The franchise draws inspiration from Divine Detour, a book authored by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Shobhinaw Satyaa leads the spiritual saga

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, anchoring the story around the spiritual figure at its center. The cast also features Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in key roles. With the first part leaving audiences with Baba’s unfinished story, the sequel is poised to take the saga further.

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