Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos on OTT: When and where to watch Aamir Khan, Vir Das’ action comedy

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a comic caper, intended to make the audience go gaga with its chaotic storyline and commendable performances of the cast. The film was theatrically released on January 16, 2026. Those who couldn’t enjoy the movie online, here’s a piece of good news. The spy comedy drama is making its way to Netflix on April 1, 2026. Read on!

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos to arrive on OTT

After taking over the comedy space, Vir Das made his directorial debut with the spy comedy drama film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan along with Aparna Purohit, Vir Das, and Kavi Shastri, the movie is set to entertain the audience in the comfort of their homes. Today, the makers announced that the entertainer is set to debut on Netflix from April 1, 2026.

Sharing the announcement poster, they revealed, “India isn’t for beginners. But it is for Happy Patel. Watch Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, out 1 April, on Netflix.”

Take a look:

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos revolves around a failed secret agent who is sent to Goa, India, on a mission. While he tries to rescue a woman from the local goons, he learns that he is of Indian origin. As he struggles to resolve the twisted mystery, he crosses paths with a villain who is eager to avenge the inter-generational enmity with Happy.

While the show is led by Vir playing the titular role, he is joined by Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawade, and many others. The movie also marks the return of Imran Khan on the big screen after he was last seen in Katti Batti, back in 2015. Aamir Khan not only co-produced the movie, but he also made a cameo appearance as Jimmy Mario.

Another Aamir Khan production, which is making its way to OTT, is the sports drama film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Announcing the same, Sony Liv India penned in the caption of its post, “Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal. Sabka apna normal hota hai. A heartwarming story of Hope, heart, and healing. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming from 3rd April on Sony LIV.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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