Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer: Vir Das hits out of the park, Imran Khan makes comeback in Aamir Khan-backed spy comedy

As we come to the end of an entertaining year, filmmakers have been making movie announcements and trailers to give the audience a peek into what's coming. Aamir Khan also jumped on the bandwagon and dropped a fun-filled trailer of his upcoming movie, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. Check it out!

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos trailer out

Actor-producer Aamir Khan is backing an upcoming comic caper, directed by comedian-actor Vir Das. The 2-minute 38-second trailer of the entertainer showcases the madness that the audience will be served in the coming year. The clip introduces the main lead, Vir Das, who will be playing a funny, imperfect agent, aka Happy Patel.

His team, set abroad, sends him to Goa, India, for an undercover mission. While everyone has high hopes with his not-so-successful agent, he has a hard time trying to blend in with the locals, thanks to his lack of command over the Hindi language and his problematic accent.

Check out the trailer:

Amid settling in and solving the complicated case, he falls for a beautiful but fierce lady, played by Mithila Palkar. Then comes the villain, a shrewd and fiery lady, played by Mona Singh. The moment Happy took her lightly, she came up with an evil plan to teach the agent and aspiring chef a lesson in his own language. While Vir continues to keep the audience glued to the trailer, there comes Imran Khan, flying his way into an action-packed comeback to cinemas.

Seems like Patel will be able to win the hearts of the locals who will side with him in his fight with the gangster. However, when things (and Happy Patel) seem to be falling in place, there comes another gangster whose entry will definitely make the audience go gaga in theatres. Mr perfectionist, aka Aamir Khan, will be making a special appearance in the film, and his character is something most of us are excited for.

More about Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos

Helmed by Vir and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the comedy spy film also stars Sharib Hashmi and Sruthi Tawade playing supporting characters. While the promising trailer is up for the audience to enjoy, cinema goers will have to wait till January 16, 2026, to enjoy the movie on big screens.

