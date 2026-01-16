Happy Patel Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Aamir Khan, Imran Khan in Vir Das directorial

Happy Patel has hit the screens. On a weekend when Rahu Ketu, One Two Cha Cha Chaa, and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple are making their way to the screens, Vir Das has laid down his own cards in a rather interesting film. Making his way in as a director, comedian and actor, Vir Das has put in another strong effort to bring chatos to the screens in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. In fact, he has managed to bring in some very impressive names along with him for the same. With Aamir Khan Productions behind its name, the bets are on about how it performs at the box office. Take a look at what the people are saying on its release day.

X user Jaydeep0318 had a rather eventful experience watching the film and comparing it to Delhi Belly, as he wrote, “Just walked out of #HappyPatel and my jaw hurts from laughing! Vir Das has delivered the wildest spy comedy. It’s giving major Delhi Belly vibes Mona Singh as 'Mama' is iconic. Pure chaotic joy,” and gave it three out of five stars.

Another user, Sam, spoke about how the film may not be family-friendly and may require viewer discretion for anyone watching, “You often come across Instagram reels with a warning: "Please Use Headphones" Happy Patel is that kind of a film. You'll feel like watching it with headphones even in theatre.”

Other users were not as forgiving, however, as the Movie Review Hub awarded it only 1.5 stars, with comments like, “Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos was positioned as a bold, quirky comedy in the Delhi Belly mould, Happy Patel wants to be absurd, irreverent and rule-breaking. Unfortunately, what looks experimental on paper turns into an uneven, exhausting watch on screen.” They added, “Khatarnak Jasoos has flashes of intent but little impact, ending up more tiring than funny.”

Another fan of the gang, Prem Kumar, reviewed the film with a happy heart. He went on to say, “Light, silly, and self-aware comedy that doesn’t pretend to be anything bigger than fun. The jokes land more often than they miss, and the film runs on timing, not logic, which actually works here. Aamir Khan: sharp cameo energy, minimal screen time, maximum impact. He plays it smart, letting expressions and pauses do the heavy lifting instead of loud comedy. Imran Khan: easygoing, relatable, and surprisingly effective. No overacting, just clean comic timing and charm, feels like he fits the tone naturally. Overall: not a classic, but a great comedy, funny. Just a breezy laugh if you watch it with zero expectations.”

The film follows a man named Happy Patel (Vir Das), son of a local don (Aamir Khan), who is raised by two British agents and returns to his homeland to explore his Indian heritage. After failing the military intelligence exam seven times, he is assigned a task to which his reluctant folks finally agree on sending him. While trying to rescue a woman, he comes across a formidable opponent in Mona Singh’s Mama and must engage in strange ways to complete his mission. His broken knowledge of Hindi and unconventional methods of being an agent form the crux of the comedy film.

The film stars Aamir Khan, Vir Das, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, and Srushti Tawade.

