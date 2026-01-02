Haq OTT Release: When and where to watch Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s courtroom drama

In November 2025, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi featured in a courtroom drama, directed by Suparn Verma. After its big screen release, the family entertainer is all set to make its OTT debut. Read on to know when and where you can enjoy the film on a popular streaming platform. Read on!

When and where to watch Haq on OTT

The Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-led film, Haq, hit the big screen last year. The movie was met with positive reviews, but not many went to theatres to enjoy it on 70 mm. But if you were waiting for it to release on OTT, then the wait is finally over for you. Helmed by Suparn Verma, the movie has made its debut on Netflix. Movie enthusiasts can now enjoy the film on the popular streaming platform from today.

About Haq

Released in cinemas on November 7, 2025, Haq narrates the story of a woman fighting for her rights after her husband marries his cousin and highlights the matrimonial issues of Muslim households. The family drama showcases the encounter between Shazia Bano (played by Yami Gautam) and her husband, Adv. Mohammad Abbas Khan (played by Emraan Hashmi). Apart from the lead actors, the movie also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chaddha, Paridhi Sharma, S. M. Zaheer, Aseem Hattangady, Rahul Mittra, and Anang Desai.

Bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, the movie draws inspiration from the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum.

On the work front, Yami was seen in Dhoom Dhaam in 2025, prior to Haq. The romantic action-comedy film was released on OTT and opened to mixed reviews. Directed by Rishab Seth and co-produced by her husband Aditya Dhar, the movie also featured Pratik Gandhi.

As for Emraan Hashmi, he is all set to entertain the audience with the sequel to his 2007 crime action film, Awarapan. Awarapan 2 is expected to release on April 24, 2026.

