Has Ranbir Kapoor fallen ill ahead of Ramayana event? Here’s what we know

The countdown to Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana has officially begun, and fans are buzzing with excitement. While the event in New Delhi on July 18, 2026 is set to be one of the biggest milestones of the year, the film’s leading man, Ranbir Kapoor, is gearing up to attend it under rather unexpected circumstances. Reports suggest that he has contracted conjunctivitis from his daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor contracts conjunctivitis from his daughter Raha Kapoor

Just two days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted coming out of a clinic in Mumbai. But during the doctor’s visit, RK wasn’t wearing his usual luxury tinted glasses, just like his wife. He wore a sporty eyewear that covered his entire eye.

Now, according to Hindustan Times that the Animal star has contracted conjunctivitis. Apparently, it was his daughter Raha Kapoor who contracted the infection first before giving it to his father later on. This comes days before Ranbir has to attend an important promotional event for his upcoming movie Ramayana.

The source stated, “Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too.” However, Kapoor will be making an appearance at the event despite contracting conjunctivitis.

Insiders reveal that the actor is expected to sport stylish black glasses as a precaution during the event. “As team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK, who is always known for fulfilling his commitments, will maybe seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution,” the source added.

The New Delhi event is set to be a star-studded affair, with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra leading the team to unveil the first trailer of the ambitious two-part saga. After the Delhi launch, the Ramayana team is also slated to head to the San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026 for a grand global showcase.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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