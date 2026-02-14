Heer Ranjha: Imtiaz Ali reunites with Ektaa Kapoor for new film, expands Laila Majnu franchise

Director Imtiaz Ali and producer Ektaa Kapoor are all set to reunite for the movie Heer Ranjha, set in the same cinematic world as Laila Majnu. The classic story of Heer and Ranjha is set to come to life on screen, with director Sajid Ali at the helm once again.

Heer Ranjha announcement video

Taking to their official platforms, the makers have announced the movie Heer Ranjha. The film will be set in the same cinematic world as Laila Majnu, which starred Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

Here’s the official video:

Talking about Heer Ranjha, Imtiaz Ali shared that the film had its own world and rhythm, and that it spoke the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. He added that collaborating with Ektaa again felt like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language.

Moreover, Ektaa Kapoor also reacted and mentioned that Imtiaz and Sajid had the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth. She said that while Laila Majnu had found its audience over time and had become a cult classic, Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. She added that they hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond with their storytelling.

While the makers announced the project on Valentine’s Day with Sajid Ali as the director, the team has yet to confirm details about the cast.

More about Laila Majnu

Laila Majnu is a romantic drama film starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, directed by Sajid Ali. Co-written by Sajid Ali and Imtiaz Ali, the film is a contemporary Indian retelling of the legendary Arabic tragedy Layla and Majnun.

The movie follows the story of Laila and Qais, two star-crossed lovers who are unable to unite due to opposition from their families. When fate intervenes, Laila marries another man while Qais moves to London. They reunite after four years but continue to face separation. What follows is a tragic romantic tale that unfolds through several phases of longing and grief.

Apart from Tiwary and Dimri, the film also features Benjamin Gilani, Parmeet Sethi, Sumit Kaul, Abrar Qazi, Farrhana Bhatt, and others in key roles.

