Hema Malini breaks silence on rift with Deols, slams gossip over separate prayer meets for Dharmendra: 'Why should I explain?'

The passing of the legendary Dharmendra on November 24 left a profound void in the hearts of his family and millions of fans. However, amidst the national mourning, some corners of the internet began speculating about a rift within the Deol family. The rumors started when Hema Malini held a private Gita Paath at her home on the same day Sunny and Bobby Deol hosted a prayer meet for their father, followed by a separate memorial organized by Hema and her daughters in Delhi two weeks later.

Now, Hema Malini is setting the record straight, making it clear that there is no room for gossip in their private lives. In a candid conversation with the Indian Express, she described her relationship with Sunny and Bobby as "very nice and cordial," expressing frustration over the public's appetite for drama.

"I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us," she shared. "It is because people want gossip. Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? It’s our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other." She lamented that some use others' grief to fuel tabloid stories, which is why she usually chooses to stay silent.

Hema also touched upon the future of Dharmendra’s legacy, confirming that Sunny Deol is planning a museum in his father's honor. "He tells me whatever he does," she noted, highlighting the collaborative spirit between them.

The pain of the loss is still very fresh for her. When asked if she had seen Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, she admitted she isn't ready yet. Between her duties in Mathura and the raw emotion of seeing him on screen, she explained, "I can’t see it now, it will be too overwhelming. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing."