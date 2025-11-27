Hema Malini pens a long note after Dharmendra’s demise: 'My personal loss is indescribable'

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has shared her first social media post remembering her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, three days after his death. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 in Mumbai at the age of 89. In a heartfelt note shared on Thursday, November 27, Hema Malini described the late actor as her “everything,” expressing the deep personal loss she now faces.

Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra with emotional note

Sharing a series of family pictures featuring Dharmendra and their daughters, Esha and Ahana, Hema wrote, “Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need – in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad.”

She added that Dharmendra formed strong bonds with everyone around her. “He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.”

Praising his stature in Indian cinema, she wrote, “As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.”

Hema Malini concluded her message by speaking about the void left behind: “My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”

Dharmendra, known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man,’ was cremated in Mumbai on Monday, November 24. A prayer meet is scheduled in a Mumbai hotel today from 5 pm to 7:30 pm, allowing industry colleagues, family, and friends to pay their respects.

The actor is survived by Hema Malini, his first wife Prakash Kaur, and his six children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980 and welcomed daughters Esha in 1981 and Ahana in 1985. At the time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children, Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta and Vijeta. Although Hema and Dharmendra stayed married, they lived in separate homes.

The duo starred together in several hit films, including Sharafat, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, Naya Zamana, Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Patthar Aur Payal, Pratigya, and Sholay.

