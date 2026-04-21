Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar admits comic caper won't be made for a year, says 'There are many issues, hope we don’t...'

Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most anticipated projects in Hindi cinema. Since the last two instalments of the franchise succeeded in tickling many funny bones, the audience is looking forward to enjoying the comic caper in cinemas. But seems like the future of the film is in jeopardy. Actor-producer Akshay Kumar confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 won’t be made any time soon. Read on!

Akshay Kumar gives a major update on Hera Pheri 3

While talking to Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay Kumar gave a shocking update about Hera Pheri 3. The actor-producer admitted, “Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nhi bann rahi. (Hera Pheri 2 is not being made, as of now.)” When asked if all the issues surrounding the movie had been resolved, he responded negatively. Resonating with the emotions of the audience, the star actor expressed that even he is in shock knowing that the film is put on hold.

He further added, “Thoda mantra padhna padega jo theek ho jaae, filhal toh nhi ho rahi hai. Ek saal toh nhi hai. Uske boht saare issues hai. Boht saari cheezein hai, which takes the project backwards. Jab waqt hoga tab bann jaaega bas ye hai ki budhapa na ho jaae tab tak.”

(We will have to use some mantras to remedy this. But, as of now, it’s not being made. Not in the next year, and there are multiple reasons for the delay. There are many things that take the project backwards. When the time is right, it will be made, but I hope it’s not when we grow old.)

Rumors have it that the coming together of Akshay, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty is one of the reasons for the film’s delay. But Akshay stated that it’s not an issue since they recently worked together in Welcome To The Jungle.

Earlier, director Priyadarshan announced the third part of the beloved franchise. Soon after, Paresh also announced his exit from the film, clarifying he isn’t moving away from the project due to ‘creative differences.’ Later, Akshay Kumar’s production house sent a legal notice to Rawal, claiming damages in crores.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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