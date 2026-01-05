Here's how Deepika Padukone celebrated her 40th birthday, meets fans

The love of Ranveer Singh and the heartthrob of millions of people, Deepika Padukone, turned a year older today, January 5, 2026. On her special 40th birthday, her fans hosted a surprise get-together for her, glimpses of which have taken over social media. Check it out!

Deepika Padukone’s 40th birthday celebration

A day before Deepika Padukone turned 40, her ardent admirers organized a grand fan meet in Mumbai. The pre-birthday celebration saw a room full of people gathered to have a glimpse of their heroine. Visuals that surfaced online show the Om Shanti Om debutant cutting a three-tiered chocolate and berries cake with a giant knife.

Everyone also enjoyed the light moment when DP offered her fans a piece of her birthday cake and then ate it herself. She also blew flying kisses as a gesture to thank them for the lovely celebration. For her pre-birthday event, reportedly hosted on December 18, 2025, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, Deepika came dressed up in a brown, fuzzy co-ord set. With minimal makeup, hair styled open, and a pair of golden hoops, she finished off her look.

Check it out:

Deepika is a gentle and positive soul who can light up any dark room with her infectious smile. Among the many people who call themselves her fans is Indian cricketer Sneh Rana, who has been bowled over by DP ever since her Bollywood debut. Hence, when Rana met the Chennai Express actress, all she did was have a good laugh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rana dropped multiple images from her meeting with Padukone. In the captions, the elated cricketer penned, “From the moment I found out I had a chance to meet you, the inner child in me jumped with joy. Ever since Om Shanti Om, you became my instant favourite. Your warmth was exhilarating @deepikapadukone. It was a moment I’ll cherish for a long time. You are a sweetheart.”

Talking of the birthday girl’s work front, Deepika will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming action-thriller, King. While she will be leading Siddharth Anand’s mass entertainer, she will be joined by Suhana Khan in her big-screen debut.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Dua’s mom Deepika Padukone brings out cricketer Sneh Rana’s inner child; don’t miss their cute photo moment