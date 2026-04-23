Here's the truth on Ashneer Grover biopic as Imran Khan finally breaks silence on him playing entrepreneur's role

Aamir Khan has reportedly got the topic of his next project as an actor and producer. Reports suggest that Mr. Perfectionist is coming up with a biopic based on the life of entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover. Rumors also suggested that Imran Khan would be playing the lead in the biographical movie. Putting all speculations to rest, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor denied all rumors. Read on!

Imran Khan on leading Ashneer Grover’s biopic

After a brief hiatus, Imran Khan returned to the big screen by making a special appearance in Vir Das’s Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, backed by Aamir Khan. After his collaboration with his uncle, fans assumed he would be playing a significant role in Aamir’s next project based on Ashneer Grover’s life. But seems like there’s no truth to the rumors.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Imran confirmed that he is not part of the anticipated biopic. “I have not even heard of this project. This is not true,” he told the publication. After his clarification, reports suggested that Aamir might be starring in the film. While he is expected to play Grover, Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to portray his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover.

Industry buzz has it that filmmaker and screenwriter Rahul Mody is working on bringing the story to life. While putting pen to paper, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-writer is also foreseeing the casting of the film. Rahul and Shraddha are allegedly in a relationship. While the duo hasn’t made it official, their vacation pictures, Shraddha’s social media messages for him, and the actress wearing a ‘R’ necklace paint a different story.

Coming back to Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar has his hands full with multiple projects in his kitty. Giving acting a pause, Aamir is backing multiple projects as a producer. The most recent one is director Sunil Pandey’s upcoming romantic drama film, Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi (making her Hindi film debut) and Aamir’s son Junai Khan. Next up, he is bankrolling Batwara 1947, a multi-starrer period drama film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

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