Heyy Babyy 2: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer comedy drama sequel confirmed, with shoot in Australia

Heyy Babyy 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, was released in theatres in 2007. Directed by Sajid Khan, the comedy-drama is all set to receive a sequel after nearly 20 years.

Heyy Babyy 2: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer comedy drama to receive a sequel

In an official update shared by the production team, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that the sequel to the iconic film, Heyy Babyy 2, is in the works. The movie will be filmed in Australia, like the first instalment, as part of the production house’s new three-film deal to shoot upcoming projects there.

The Australia connection is particularly significant for Heyy Babyy 2, as the original Heyy Babyy was also filmed in Australia. The sequel will therefore take the franchise back to a country that was part of the first film’s production nearly two decades ago.

Sajid Nadiadwala said that Australia was a beautiful and film-friendly country with a highly professional and welcoming environment. He added that the team had a memorable experience shooting there and that the support extended to them had encouraged the production house to consider Australia for future projects.

While details about the sequel’s storyline remain unclear, it is also uncertain whether the ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, will return for the sequel.

More about Heyy Babyy

Heyy Babyy follows Aarush and his friends Tanmay and Ali, whose lives change when a baby girl named Angel is left at their doorstep. They discover that Aarush is her father and that his ex-girlfriend, Isha, is her mother.

When Isha takes Angel away, Aarush challenges her to find a man who will accept Angel within seven days. After a series of comic schemes and misunderstandings, Isha realizes that Angel needs both parents, which leads her to reconcile with Aarush, bringing Angel and the three friends together as a family.

Apart from the lead duo, the movie featured Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as co-leads. With Boman Irani, Aarti Chabria, Payal Rohatgi, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and many others in key roles, the film also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

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