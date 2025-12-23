Hindi Movies Releasing in theaters this week

December is about to end as jingle bells are set to ring in soon. What always takes away the interest of the audience is what’s new coming on Christmas weekend in cinemas. If you are also wondering which Hindi movies are gearing up to hit the cinemas this festive week, then keep scrolling further. Here's all you need to know about this week’s Hindi theatrical releases.

Interestingly, there is only one major Hindi release this week and that is, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

● Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Director: Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Runtime: TBA

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is an upcoming Hindi romantic comedy drama that is set against the backdrop of Croatia. Marking the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and director Sameer Vidwans following Satyaprem Ki Katha, the movie is among the biggest releases of this year.

This is the second time Ananya Panday is sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan. Previously, they have worked together in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a successful venture at the box office. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions on a grand scale, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around a wedding planner and a lawyer's multiple coincidental meet-ups, which ended up making them closer.

After multiple encounters, including some hilarious ones, they develop romantic feelings for each other. What happens next forms the basic crux of the story. Like Satyprem Ki Katha, the upcoming Sameer Vidwans directorial is also expected to have a strong twist in the second half, which could act as the soul of this new-age rom-com.

The advance booking of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has opened today, three days prior to the release. It will be interesting to see whether the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-led film emerge as a winner at the box office or not.

