Hindi Movies Releasing This Week in Theaters

December is here! For the last couple of years, December's first week has coincidentally become an important movie release spot, considering the business potential. Though there is no significant festive occasion, still filmmakers believe that December 1st week can turn out to be lucky and profitable for them, as Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule were also released during the same weekend and they saw unprecedented success.

So, if you are wondering what the new Hindi film industry has to offer this December 1st week, here's all you need to know. There is only one Hindi film releasing this week- Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun

Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Genre: Spy Action Drama

Spy Action Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: December 5, 2025

Dhurandhar is among the most-awaited movies of 2025. Touted to mark the comeback of Ranveer Singh at the box office, the spy action drama is reportedly inspired by various real-life events, geopolitical conflicts, intelligence operations and Lyari Gangwar of Pakistan. While Ranveer Singh’s character details have been kept under wraps, Sanjay Dutt is playing SP Chaudhary Aslam, Akshaye Khanna is essaying the role of Rahman Dakait, R Madhavan is playing Ajay Sanyal, who is inspired by Ajit Doval, and Arjun Rampal will be seen as Major Iqbal.

A power-packed trailer filled with raw and brutal action and clapworthy dialogues was released 10 days ago, which was followed by two banger musical tracks. So far, the reception of the promotional assets has been favourable, still the bookings are still signifying a lack of initial rush among the audience. It is expected to pick up as we move closer to the release.

Dhurandhar’s box office fate is very crucial for Ranveer Singh, as his last few ventures didn’t hit the mark at the box office. The movie is yet to get censored by the Censor Board of Film Certification. Reports suggest that its runtime will be somewhere around 3 hours and 20 minutes.

