Hindi Movies Releasing This Week in Theaters (December 29 to January 2)

2025 has been a successful year for the Indian film industry. Filmmakers told impactful stories with impressive casts and screenplays, making the year full of blockbusters. As we step into the New Year, we already have an interesting line-up of movies, all set to entertain the audience. If you’re wondering which films you can enjoy on the big screens this week, then we have you covered. Read on!

1. Ikkis

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Genre: War film

Release Date: January 1, 2026

After his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Agastya Nanda is all set to make his big-screen debut with Ikkis. The patriotic war movie narrates the life of 21-year-old Arun Khetarpal, who showcases immense courage during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

For this bravery, Arun also received the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of the honor. Nanda will be playing the lead role. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is also special for the fans of legendary actor Dharmendra as it marks the posthumous release of the star’s final film.

2. Azad Bharath

Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Roopa Iyer, Indira Tiwari, Suresh Oberoi, Priyanshu Chatterjee

Director: Roopa Iyer

Genre: Action thriller

Release Date: January 2, 2026

Another film that is sure to make every Indian proud of their history and the unsung heroes is Azad Bharath. The Roopa Iyer actioner is an inspiring biopic of Neera Arya, the first woman spy of the Indian Army. Like a courageous warrior, she endured the brutal torture of her enemies but never turned her back on her people. The film is also a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the unshaken spirit of the Rani of Jhansi regiment.

Helmed by Shreyas Talpade, the movie also stars Roopa Iyer along with Indira Tiwari, Suresh Oberoi, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. The war film is bankrolled by Roopa Iyer Srivatsa, Jayagopal AB, and M Rajendra Rajan with music by Gautham Srivatsaa.

