Hindi Movies Releasing This Week in Theaters: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay: The Final Cut

December has finally set in, bringing festive Christmas and winter magic. However, the mid-month period appears to fall flat in terms of the business of Indian films. While most of the movies are released during the major Indian festivals, makers now look to December with a sense of optimism. The success of Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule has somehow convinced the producers to rely on this month, Dhurandhar's current track also proves the same.

So, if you are wondering what the new Hindi film industry has to offer this week, here's all you need to know. Interestingly, there are two Hindi films releasing in the second week- Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay 4K.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury

Director: Anukalp Goswami

Anukalp Goswami Writer: Anukalp Goswami

Anukalp Goswami Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: December 12, 2025

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is one of the most-awaited romantic comedy movies. Starring Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Warina Hussain, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, and Parul Gulati, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 12, 2025. With Anukalp Goswami joining as the writer and director for the project, the movie promises a fun time at the theatres for fans.

It is a sequel to the 2015 movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which followed the life of Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, who ends up marrying four women. The second installment is expected to bring on a few new faces and some old ones.

2. Sholay: The Final Cut (Re-Release)

Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy Writer: Salim–Javed

Salim–Javed Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 3 hours 18 minutes

3 hours 18 minutes Re-release Date: December 12, 2025

Produced by Sippy Films, Sholay is all set to re-release in the theatres this week. Often dubbed as India's landmark film, the movie will be presented in stunning 4K and Dolby 5.1 sound. Titled Sholay: The Final Cut, this is the first time the audience will witness the uncut, original version of the film, marking the Golden Jubilee year of the timeless classic.

