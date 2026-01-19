Hindi Movies Releasing This Week in Theatres: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 to hit the big screen

2026 started on an emotional and patriotic note with the release of Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis. Having said that, it’s been a pretty packed month for cinephiles with multiple releases. We have officially stepped into the third week of January 2026. And if you’re thinking what’s in store for moviegoers, then you're in for a big surprise. The most-awaited movie of the year, Border 2, will make its debut in cinemas.

About Border 2

Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana

Director: Anurag Singh

Genre: action, drama

Runtime: 200 minutes

Release Date: January 23, 2026

After the massive success of J. P. Dutta's cult classic film Border, the audience has been waiting for the release of its sequel. Looking at the viewer’s eagerness, producers T-Series Films and J. P. Films brought filmmaker Anurag Singh on board to create Border 2. After teasing moviegoers with multiple engaging assets of the upcoming actioners, it’s finally time for cinephiles to watch it in theatres.

Coming Friday, January 23, 2026, the movie will make a power-packed debut in cinemas, ready to make the audience emotional and proud of its countrymen. A sequel to the 1997 mega blockbuster, Border 2 will take viewers back to the India–Pakistan war of 1971. Unlike the OG, this multi-front war drama will showcase the valour of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy personnel who fought the enemies at their respective fronts in combined operations.

Sunny Deol will be leading the show and playing a character inspired by Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler of the Indian Army. He is joined by Varun Dhawan, seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will portray the role of Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, an officer of the Indian Air Force. Joining them is Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, who will be seen as Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat of the Indian Navy.

If reports are to be believed, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Sudesh Berry will also make special appearances in the war drama.

