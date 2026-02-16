Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Kennedy starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone

This week, Anurag Kashyap’s most-awaited movie, Kennedy is finally releasing in India. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will also be available to stream for free this week on OTT.

Kennedy

Cast: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shrikant Yadav, Megha Burman, Kurush Deboo, Karishma Modi

Genre: Crime, thriller

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Where to watch: Zee5

When to watch: February 20, 2026

For the third time, Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat come together to tell a gripping, thrilling story in Kennedy. The movie revolves around an insomniac ex-police officer who is hell-bent on cleaning up the country's corrupt system. Hence, he operates secretly to clean the filth plaguing society. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and receiving a seven-minute standing ovation at the event, the movie is finally releasing on OTT this week.

Last month, the filmmaker took to social media to announce Kennedy’s release. Sharing the teaser of his film, the proud director expressed, “Finally our labour of love, angst and all things in between “Kennedy” is coming home after travelling the world on @zee5. He also expressed gratitude to his team, the producers, and his studio for standing with him to this day.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Chandni Bhabhda, Tiku Talsania

Genre: Romantic comedy

Director: Sameer Vidwans

Where to watch: Prime Video

When to watch: February 19, 2026

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, was released in cinemas last Christmas. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the movie has already made its OTT debut on Prime Video. But currently, the audience can rent the film by paying INR 349. However, according to OTT Play, the movie will be available for viewers to stream online for free from February 19, 2026.

The film revolves around Ray, a carefree wedding planner, and Rumi, an author who cross paths in Croatia and fall in love. But amid family commitments and responsibilities, will they end up together? To know more, watch the film on OTT this week.

