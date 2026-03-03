HOLI 2026: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate at home; Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Ali Fazal join festive cheer

Bollywood is currently enjoying the festival of colors with their friends and family. While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decided to play minimalistic Holi, Kriti Sanon joined newly-wedded couple, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, at the festivities. Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Dhawan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and others also spread festive cheer. Don’t miss the colorful pictures!

Bollywood celebs celebrate Holi

Ever since Katrina Kaif delivered baby boy Vihaan Kaushal, she has been MIA. But on the occasion of Holi, the actress decided to surprise her fans with her first picture after stepping into motherhood. The Partner actress dropped a lovely picture clicked after she enjoyed a simple celebration with husband Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal.

Take a look:

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon also had a blast. She joined sister Nupur Sanon and Jiju Stebin Ben in celebrating their first Holi after their wedding. Wishing everyone ‘Happy Holi’, Kriti dropped multiple images from their celebration. Apart from clicking selfies with the couple and her parents, Geeta and Rahul Sanon, the Mimi actress also grooved to some peppy Bollywood songs with the family.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan wasn’t behind in indulging in merriment and enjoying the Indian festival to the fullest. The Border 2 took to his Instagram handle and shared two selfies featuring his wife, Natasha Dalal. The couple can be seen drenched in water and Holi colors. “Happy Holi to everyone around our planet. Praying for peace and brotherhood,” Varun wrote in the captions.

Take a look:

Several Bollywood celebs gathered under one roof to enjoy the festival together. At the Holi bash hosted by Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar made a stunning appearance. She was joined by actor duo Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha along with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Others who were present at the event were Divya Dutta, Tanvi Azmi, Meiyang Chang and Anjali Anand.

Take a look:

This morning, Ranbir Kapoor spread smiles by joining his fans at the festivities. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi also played a colorful Holi.

