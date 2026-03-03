HOLI 2026: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates with fans, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi enjoy at home; VIDEO

Holi is one of the most joyful festivals. As the country celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the presence of colors in our lives, B-town celebs also joined in the merriment. Ranbir Kapoor spread happiness by making his fans a part of the celebrations. Actors like Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi also had a blast playing with their kids at home. Take a look!

Celebs celebrating Holi

Ranbir Kapoor was caught off guard on the streets of Mumbai by his ardent fans. But since the country is enjoying Holi, the actor decided to bring a smile to the face of his fan by celebrating with him. In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s social media handle, the actor can be seen enthusiastically clicking a selfie with his admirer. The colors on his face prove that the Animal actor was returning from a joyful event.

Take a look:

Just like every year, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Holi with their best pals, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The two couples came together with their kids and acquaintances to have a blast at the event.

Take a look:

On the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan, celebrated a night before Holi, Priyanka Chopra extended her warm wishes. Taking to her social media handle, the global icon hoped for a better tomorrow amid conflicts around the world. Sharing a picture of an aggressively burning bonfire, PC penned, “There’s a lot unfolding around the world. It’s hard. It’s heavy. But light has a way of showing us the way. Here’s to the triumph of good over evil. #HolikaDahan.”

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the movie also features Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Yash, along with Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. Having said that, no official release date has been announced by the team.

Apart from this, RK also has Love and War and Animal Park in the pipeline.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes for the 'triumph of good over evil' on Holi: "Light shows us the way"