Homebound OTT Release Date: Here’s where and when you can watch Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa-film online as it enters Oscar 2025

Ishaan Khatter’s Homebound, India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, is all set to premiere globally on Netflix on 21 November. The film will be available to audiences in 190 countries, offering a wider international audience a chance to experience this acclaimed story.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan du Plantier as co-producers, Homebound also counts Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar among its executive producers. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.

What is Homebound about?

Homebound follows the journey of childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives. Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth to the story, which explores themes of friendship, duty, and the pressures faced by young Indians. The film is rooted in Indian storytelling but reflects a universal narrative that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan said, “Inspired by a true story of friendship, Homebound explores the universal themes of connection and compassion as forms of quiet resistance. After screening in competition at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals and loved by everyone, it has now found a home on Netflix, reaching audiences in 190 countries. I am truly excited for this opportunity and deeply value my long-standing relationship with Netflix throughout my career.”

Karan Johar, producer at Dharma Productions, expressed, “Homebound is the kind of film that reminds us why stories matter — intimate, layered, and guided with great care by Neeraj. Supporting a film like this has been a privilege. Seeing it reach Netflix allows it to connect with audiences far beyond its immediate world.”

From festivals to a global audience

Homebound premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025 and later screened at TIFF, where it secured the Second Runner-Up spot for the International Audience Choice Award. The film’s journey from Indian cinemas to international festivals and now a global streaming platform demonstrates its universal appeal.

Streaming from 21 November, Homebound invites audiences worldwide to experience its heartfelt story of friendship, ambition, and compassion, now accessible in 190 countries on Netflix.

