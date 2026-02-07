How did Shanaya Kapoor feel about online body shaming? Tu Yaa Main star recalls effects of 'hurtful' trolling

Shanaya Kapoor might be a budding name in the Indian film industry, but she has always been known on the internet, thanks to her actor parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. While she is showered with love by many, the 27-year-old is sometimes on the receiving end of negativity. Recently, she spoke about facing online body shaming and revealed how it affects her. Read on!

Shanaya Kapoor opens up about online body shaming

Staying in the limelight sometimes means living under the trolls' microscope. Bollywood youngster Shanaya Kapoor is also someone who tries to keep her mind away from all the negativity. But when comments are made about her looks, it does hurt her a little.

While talking to Zoom, the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan debutant stated that she seeks the audience's approval by engaging with their remarks frequently. She also tries to disregard comments on her looks or the negative remarks about her jawline. “Yet, it's crucial to acknowledge that such comments can be hurtful at times; when I try to escape from that, it becomes a bit challenging for me personally,” the actress expressed.

On days when the trolling is overwhelming, she turns to her mother, Maheep, and confides in her. Having said that, the actress admitted that there are all kinds of comments online. If there is feedback on her dancing or acting, then she treats them as constructive criticism, even if the remarks are expressed harshly. Shanaya thinks she owes it to the audience. “It might not be phrased nicely, and it can sting a bit, but it serves as a reality check,” the actress expressed.

On the work front, Shanaya will be next seen in Tu Yaa Main. The Bejoy Nambiar survival thriller film also stars Adarsh Gaurav playing the male lead, while being bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The upcoming drama is an official remake of the 2018 Thai film, The Pool.

In the movie, Shanaya and Adarsh play social media influencers who cross paths during a retreat. One thing leads to another, and they find themselves knocking horns with a deadly crocodile. Tu Yaa Main is set to release in cinemas on February 13, 2026.

