Hrithik Roshan reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, calls it ‘amazing’ but…

Hrithik Roshan has applauded Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar, calling it “amazing,” while also expressing his concerns about the movie’s political undertones. The actor shared his thoughts on Instagram after watching the Aditya Dhar directorial, which released in theatres on December 5. His comments quickly caught attention, as they offered both appreciation and a thoughtful critique of the film’s narrative choices.

Hrithik Roshan calls Dhurandhar 'cinema at its best'

In his Instagram story, Hrithik Roshan praised the film’s storytelling and the performances. He wrote, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want is purged out of them onto the screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema.”

Hrithik also pointed out that while he enjoyed the film as a student of cinema, he had reservations about the political stance it seemed to take. He added, “I may disagree with the politics of it and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.”

Here’s what Dhurandhar is about

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is set in the late 2000s and draws inspiration from real events linked to India’s conflict against terror operations in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an Indian spy on a dangerous mission to infiltrate the gang of Rehman Dakait. The movie explores espionage, crime networks, and intelligence operations through a fictionalised narrative.

The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. A sequel to Dhurandhar is already scheduled for release on March 19 next year, extending the story into a larger cinematic universe.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2 (2025), where he starred alongside Jr. NTR in the YRF Spy Universe. He is also preparing for Krrish 4, set to release in 2027, marking his directorial debut in the popular superhero franchise. Apart from this, he has an upcoming pan-India project with Hombale Films, known for producing KGF.

