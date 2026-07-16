Hrithik Roshan celebrates 15 years of ZNMD with a touching tribute, calls it a ‘deeply transformative’ experience

It has been a decade and a half since audiences first embarked on an unforgettable road trip through Spain. Yet the magic of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) remains as potent as ever. On July 15, 2026, marking the 15th anniversary of the film's release, superstar Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt, nostalgic reflection on the project that many consider a cult classic. Read on!

Hrithik Roshan reflects on the journey of ZNMD

In a long, emotional post on his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan reflected on his character, Arjun Saluja, a workaholic financial trader whose journey toward self-discovery mirrored his own personal growth during the filming process.

“15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. A film and a journey that continues to amaze me,” Hrithik wrote. He credited director Zoya Akhtar for creating an environment that allowed him and his co-stars to “run free” and embrace their true selves.

“Arjun was a character who allowed me to channel on screen a conundrum I was dealing with in real life. Today, when I look back at the journey of filming, just as Arjun found freedom in embracing his true self, so did I. It was a deeply transformative and cathartic experience,” he noted.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s post:

Hrithik extended his tribute to the entire creative force behind the film. He fondly recalled how the cast and crew, including co-stars Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, were "a bunch of fools having fun" who, in the process, managed to create something meaningful that has continued to resonate with audiences for 15 years.

He expressed deep gratitude toward the technical team, including producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, as well as the music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyricist Javed Akhtar, whose contributions created the film's soul.

Released on July 15, 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara did more than just entertain; it redefined the "coming-of-age" genre in Indian cinema.

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