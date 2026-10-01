Hrithik Roshan celebrates five years with his 'love' Saba Azad, shares unseen romantic photos

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have completed five years together, and the actor marked the milestone with a series of unseen pictures from their relationship. From romantic beach moments to candid vacation memories, Hrithik’s latest Instagram post offered fans a glimpse into their journey as a couple. His post also received a sweet reaction from his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.



Hrithik shares mushy moments with Saba

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a series of intimate pictures featuring Saba. One photograph showed the couple embracing on a beach as they watched the sunset, while another captured them posing for a selfie beside a river during what appeared to be a recent getaway. Sharing the memories, Hrithik wrote, “It's our birthday. HAPPY 5th my love.”

Sussanne, who shares sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan with Hrithik, reacted to the post in the comments section and wrote, “Soooo sweeet happy anniversary.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post below:



Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They continue to co-parent their sons and have maintained an amicable equation over the years. Hrithik made his relationship with Saba official in 2022, and the two have since been spotted together at family celebrations, events, and vacations.



Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen as main lead in War 2, co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. He was recently seen in a cameo in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha. Hrithik is also set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Reportedly, he is also a part of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.



Saba Azad’s recent work

Saba was most recently seen in Songs of Paradise, alongside Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film is available to stream on Prime Video. She was also part of Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, which streams on Zee5.

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