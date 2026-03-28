Hrithik Roshan celebrates son Hrehaan's 20th birthday with UNSEEN photos and advice, mom Sussanne Khan calls him 'greatest blessing'

Hrithik Roshan and his former wife, entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, are proud parents today. On this day, 20 years ago, the couple was blessed with their first child, a baby boy they named Hrehaan Roshan. Since their baby is now an adult, the parents decided to shower him with love by sharing sweet birthday messages for him on social media. Read on!

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan wish Hrehaan on his birthday

Today, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and dropped multiple glimpses of the fun he had over the years with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He dedicated the post to his elder son, Hrehaan (fondly called Ray by the family), who turned 20.

Giving some great advice to his adult child, the Krrish actor expressed, “My dear Ray. As you step into adulthood, here’s a gentle reminder of what it’s really for. To build a life strong enough. Responsible enough… Steady enough… Wise enough… So the child inside you gets struck by moments of unbridled laughter. Happy 20th birthday Ray my son.”

Take a look at his entire post below:

Soon after, Hrehaan’s mother and Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also dropped a collage of the beautiful memories of their firstborn son. In her note, the elated mother welcomes her ‘SonShine’ to his 20’s. Her note read, “RAY MY JAAN. You ARE My Greatest Blessing of Life.. My Hrehaan, my first born son.. there is no greater joy then to be your and Ridzo’s mom.. the Man you have grown into makes me feel so so proud and grateful. I love you madlyyyy… welcome to your 20’s My SonShine.”

Take a look:

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in December 2000. Their elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, was born in 2006, while their second son, Hridhaan Roshan, arrived in 2008. After being married for 13 years, the celebrity couple separated in December 2013 and got divorced the next year.

Despite parting ways, the duo share a lovely bond with each other. They are often seen together with their respective partners and never miss an opportunity to hype each other on social media.

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