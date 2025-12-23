Hrithik Roshan joins baraat celebrations, dances with his sons at cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding in Mumbai: WATCH

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding festivities in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 23, along with several members of the Roshan family. Videos from the wedding celebrations, especially the baraat, surfaced online. The clips show Hrithik enjoying the moment, dancing to dhol beats and fully soaking in the festive atmosphere.

Hrithik Roshan was also spotted arriving at the wedding venue with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The actor made a simple yet stylish entry, walking in with his children by his side. Dressed in a classic and elegant traditional outfit, Hrithik looked relaxed and cheerful. He was seen politely acknowledging photographers as paparazzi captured the family moment.

Videos show Hrithik dancing during the baraat, smiling and enjoying the high-energy celebrations. His father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, was also spotted at the event, posing happily with the bride. Clips of Rakesh Roshan dancing at the function also gained traction online.

Here’s what made the Roshan family wedding go viral

Apart from Hrithik’s dance videos, his girlfriend, actress-singer Saba Azad, also drew attention during the celebrations. Hrithik and Saba were earlier seen attending the Mehendi ceremony in coordinated traditional outfits. Hrithik opted for a pastel kurta paired with white bottoms and a matching stole, while Saba wore a yellow-orange traditional suit with heavy jewellery and a paranda choti. Their appearance was widely praised for its elegance and coordination, with fans appreciating their understated style.

Eshaan Roshan, son of noted music composer Rajesh Roshan, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aishwarya Singh on December 20, 2025. The engagement ceremony was a private affair attended by close friends and family members. The Mehendi function followed soon after, giving fans a glimpse into the Roshan family’s close-knit celebrations.

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Hrithik now has several projects lined up, including Krrish 4, which he will also direct. He is also collaborating with Hombale Films, the production house behind Kantara and KGF.

Additionally, Hrithik is turning producer and will be backing an upcoming OTT series featuring Saba Azad in a key role. He is also set to appear in Alpha, the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

