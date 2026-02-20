Hrithik Roshan Reviews: Actor hails Shahid Kapoor's performance in O’Romeo: “You do this genre…”

Shahid Kapoor has starred in films across various genres in his career of 23 years. From playing a lover boy in his debut rom-com film Ishq Vishk to a rebel in Kabir Singh, he has excelled in all of them. But according to Hrithik Roshan, Kapoor comes out with flying colors when he features in an action-thriller movie, just like O’Romeo. Hence, Hrithik loved Shahid’s performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s actioner.

Hrithik Roshan reviews Shahid Kapoor's O’Romeo

Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo released theatrically on February 13, 2026. Since then, fans and celebs have been flooding social media with their review of the action-thriller. Among them is Hrithik Roshan, who was mighty impressed with Shahid’s performance as Ustara in the film. Hence, the Fighter actor took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned his review of the movie.

Hrithik stated that the quirkiness of director Vishal Bhardwaj’s film eventually wins you over. Heaping praise on Shahid, Roshan further added, “I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s post:

While Shahid is leading the show in O’ Romeo, he is joined by an impressive ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor is all set to explore direction with his debut film, Krrish 4. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan confirmed that he is passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to his son Hrithik. “Krrish has entertained audiences the world over, and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights,” stated the veteran filmmaker. Rakesh also revealed that Aditya Chopra will be producing the movie.

After direction, Hrithik will also be bankrolling a drama series titled Storm. This will mark his first production venture under his banner, HRX Films. The upcoming project will star Hrithik’s lady love, Saba Azad, along with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Rajit Kapur, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas is “beyond proud” of wife Priyanka Chopra for leading and producing The Bluff: “More in awe of you”