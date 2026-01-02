Hrithik Roshan shares inside pics with GF Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan as he welcomes Eshaan's wife Aishwarya into family

Hrithik Roshan is letting his emotions flow on the occasion of his dear cousin Eshaan’s wedding to model and actress Aishwarya Singh. Having found a new family member in the form of the bride, the actor is taking it upon himself to share a long, heartfelt note to his brother, commending his warm heart and dedication to his craft. He also left a sweet note to his new sister-in-law, calling her beautiful inside and out, excited to learn more about her now. The 51-year-old also shared never-before-seen moments from the nuptials, with all of the Roshan family in attendance.

Hrithik Roshan poses with Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan at cousin’s marriage ceremony

On January 2, 2026, about 10 days after Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh’s wedding in Mumbai, Hrithik took to his Instagram account to pen a message for his dear cousin. The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai star attached a bunch of photos from the festivities, which ran across a few days and culminated in a beautiful ceremony on December 23, 2025. He seemed to have captured the couple in their happiest moments on the big day with the whole family, including his own sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, who danced at their chachu’s wedding (uncle). Father Rakesh and Pinkie were also spotted with them, smiling happily at the cameras.

The lavish affair once again showcased the relationship between Hrithik’s partners, Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad, who starred in the photos with the Roshan bunch. His girlfriend was there to support the star and his ex-wife after the latter's mother's passing last year.

In his note, the actor praised their bond and called him ‘the best brother and partner’ to have. “My dear Eshu, your presence in my life goes beyond blood and family. You are a rare and exceptional human being, one that adds to my life and to the lives of everyone in this family in more ways than you can imagine and in more ways than what we your family can consciously list out,” he started out, recalling their camaraderie over the years.

The Bollywood star went on to call Eshaan a ‘giant’ and wished the couple his best for their new journey as husband and wife. “Remember both [your worlds] are just as fulfilling and both worlds demand their own unique, sometimes peculiar set of skills which I am sure you will enjoy mastering,” he advised. He welcomed Aishwarya into the Roshan family and expressed his excitement for getting to know her ‘more and more and more.’

