Hrithik Roshan spills the beans about his first production venture Storm with HRX Films, calls it a “great exercise” to judge his worth as an actor

Seems like actor Hrithik Roshan has decided to explore all aspects of filmmaking this year. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Now, he’s turning to production to bankroll his first project titled Storm, under his banner, HRX Films.

Hrithik Roshan talks about his production venture, Storm

Ace Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has stepped into production with his company, HRX Films. The actor has already announced Storm as his first project, which has gone on the floors. Talking about the upcoming entertainer, the Fighter actor told Economic Times that Storm has been a fulfilling journey.

The actor recalled that when his cousin and co-producer Eshaan Roshan pitched Ajitpal Singh as the director of their first project, he wasn’t aware of his work. Since the script was “incredibly beautiful and impactful,” Hrithik decided to meet with Singh. After their meeting, the Jodhaa Akbar actor fell in love with Ajit’s creative mind and assured the filmmaker that he would be with him, whatever he creates.

While Storm is Roshan’s first project under his banner, they have many in the pipeline. Having said that, Hrithik admitted, “It’s also a great exercise in judging my worth as an actor myself. I see so much talent around me now; it makes me rethink my own skills and reminds me that I need to get better to match up to this.”

For the unaware, Prime Video officially announced Storm in October 2025 as an original drama series. The upcoming entertainer features an impressive ensemble cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Hrithik’s lady love, Saba Azad.

In the same interview with ET, the Dhoom 2 star divulged about his production house, HRX Films is a division of Filmkraft Productions Pvt. Ltd. With his banner, the actor intends to hit the sweet spot between commercial production and content that is high on emotions and nuances. He also credited his brother Eshaan for supporting him in his journey as an actor in films they made under FilmKraft since Krrish.

