Hrithik Roshan supports Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana amidst its VFX criticism: ‘You can't criticize the makers...’

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana is one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema. The mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in the main lead. Now, its recently released teaser has sparked a divided response online. While some viewers appreciated the scale and ambition, others criticized the visual effects. As debates intensified across social media, Hrithik Roshan entered the conversation with a thoughtful perspective. Drawing from his own experiences, he has emphasized the importance of understanding creative intent, urging audiences to evaluate whether the visual choices serve the story rather than judging them.



Hrithik Roshan on the use of VFX in cinema



Hrithik Roshan spoke at length in an Instagram post about his experience of VFX in films. He has advised audiences to not judge the film. The star also admitted that sometimes it can be painful to watch when it is badly done. The WAR actor began his post as, "Yes bad VFX exists. It's sometimes so bad it's painful to watch. Especially for me... and especially when it's a film I'm part of."

Roshan further wrote in his post, "As an 11yr old kid I saw Back to the Future on a trip to london and it changed me forever. I became obsessed. I would sit with my dads VHS player studying the frames pause -play pause-play until I broke the player. I ordered a book "industrial light and Magic" - The Art of Special Effects" from Reader’s Digest with my pocket money…and waited months for it to arrive at the Juhu post office. Happiest day of my life. I can still smell the book as I unwrapped it. Many others followed.



Today some special humans among us, like the makers of films like Kalki, Bahubali , Ramayana, ( also my dad for koi mil gaya n krrish ofcourse) are my heroes, they have the guts and vision to do what's never been done - all for the love of cinema so that we - the audience get to experience something never watched before. From my point of view they risked all that money, and years and years of effort just so another 11yr old kid could feel what I felt.

To me that's noble. the intention by itself deserves applause! I am proud of my fellow Indians. What I would give to be a part of such dreams even as an assistant.



But this post is not about me , it's about us the audience . Thing is, it takes thousands of our artistes working round the clock for multiple years to bring vfx heavy films to life so the least we can do is bash them with some better awareness!"



Roshan defends Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

The actor ended his post by encouraging fans to reflect more thoughtfully before judging films. "AND you can’t criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one stvle while vou prefer another style. Thats not fair. So sometimes when you say "bad VFX." Maybe it’s just a style you didn’t expect? So next time don’t just ask, "Is it real?" First ask, "Is it right for the story?" "is it making me feel what the maker intended?" Debate it. But debate it with awareness."

About Ramayana



Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has Ranbir Kapoor headlining the project as Lord Rama, the film also stars Yash as King Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, with Ravi Dubey playing the role of Rama’s younger brother, Lakshman. Sunny Deol stars as Lord Hanuman among others.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Teaser Released: Ranbir Kapoor looks imperial as Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic