Hrithik Roshan wraps up 2025 with girlfriend Saba Azad by his side, makes a BIG revelation: PHOTOS

As 2025 winds down, Hrithik Roshan is soaking up every last bit of the year with his partner, Saba Azad. He recently shared a glimpse into their life together, posting a series of photos where the two are seen dancing and laughing. Along with the sweet visuals, Hrithik couldn’t help but poke a bit of fun at himself, sharing a relatable confession in the caption that fans are loving.

Hrithik Roshan ends 2025 with Saba Azad by his side

2025 has been a pretty decent year for handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan. He entertained the audience with his action-packed movie, War 2, released earlier this year. As we end this fantastic year, he caught some happy shadows of himself and his GF, Saba Azad, dancing next to them.

Sharing multiple images, he penned, “Caught some happy shadows dancing next to us. 2025 seems to be ending. Sending big love to all my fans out there. I especially dedicate the new year to you guys. Happy almost 2026, everyone.”

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen making a heart with their hands. But clearly, Roshan failed it because of his iconic two thumbs. Taking a funny dig at himself, he concluded, “P.S. Not being capable of making a hand heart properly is only the 2nd thing I can't do with my double thumb. Big revelation.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s post:

Just like Hrithik, Kiara Advani also reflected on the departing year, calling it ‘a year of firsts’. From walking the Met Gala red carpet pregnant to welcoming her baby girl, she collected all the photo memories and shared them in a carousel of images on Instagram.

Sharing the visuals, she expressed, “2025 - The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings.” Expressing gratitude for the coming year, the Kabir Singh actress noted, “Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement, and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world.”

On the work front, Hrithik will be directing the most-awaited superhero film of Indian cinema, Krrish 4. As for Kiara, she will be next seen in Yash’s Toxic.

