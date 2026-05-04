Huma Qureshi to marry acting coach Rachit Singh in October 2026? Here’s what we know

Huma Qureshi had been secretly dating acting coach Rachit Singh. While the couple is engaged to each other according to reports, multiple images of them together shared on Singh’s social media handle tell a different story. Now, Hindustan Times reported that they are getting married by the end of October or early November this year.

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh are to get married this year

Moving on from summer weddings, Huma Qureshi and beau Rachit Singh are looking forward to their cozy autumn nuptials. According to a recent report, the Maharani actress is all set to walk down the aisle with her long-time beau, acting coach Rachit Singh, by the end of 2026.

While the couple has been tight-lipped about their romance, the wedding bells are ringing louder than ever. Sources close to the couple suggest that it won't be like a big, fat Bollywood wedding. True to their personalities, the lovebirds will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

An insider told HT, “They are planning an October-end or November wedding as of now. The preparations have begun.” It was also revealed, “Knowing Huma, she will have a good intimate wedding party and then throw a reception for the industry. Maybe not a lavish wedding, but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception. As of now its most probably looking like Mumbai.”

Huma and Rachit sparked dating rumors when they attended the screening of the film Thamma together. They later made an appearance at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. Reports indicate that the couple got secretly engaged in the US, back in September 2025.

For the unversed, Rachit Singh is a well-known acting coach who has worked with several stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. He also starred in the soap opera, Karmma Calling.

On the work front, Huma will be making a major outing with Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The upcoming action gangster film also stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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