Huma Qureshi’s Maharani Season 4 premiere: Release date, OTT platform, cast, and what to expect

Huma Qureshi is set to return as Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 4, the much-awaited next chapter of SonyLIV’s hit political drama. The new season will premiere on November 7, 2025, on SonyLIV and will also be available to stream on OTTplay Premium. Fans can also rewatch the previous three seasons on the same platform before diving into the new chapter.

Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti

Maharani has been one of the most popular Indian political dramas, known for its realistic take on caste politics, power struggles, and a woman’s inspiring journey from a homemaker to a Chief Minister. Huma Qureshi’s powerful portrayal of Rani Bharti has earned widespread praise, making the show a standout success.

In Maharani Season 4, Rani’s political story reaches new heights as she takes her fight from Bihar to the national capital, Delhi. The season is expected to explore how power, ambition, and sacrifice continue to shape her journey as a leader.

Here’s what to expect from Maharani Season 4

The upcoming season picks up right after the intense finale of Maharani Season 3, where Rani Bharti faced major political and personal challenges. In the new season, she once again finds herself at the center of political turmoil, with shifting loyalties and new rivals threatening her position.

This time, Maharani 4 adds an international twist. Some portions of the series have been filmed in London, giving the political drama a global angle. Reports suggest that the storyline will include a subplot related to the Kohinoor Diamond.

Huma, who has been shooting in London for the past few months, has shared glimpses from the sets, teasing fans about what’s to come.

Alongside Huma Qureshi, Maharani Season 4 brings back familiar faces including Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Inaamulhaq, and Vineet Kumar.

Adding to the excitement, Shweta Basu Prasad joins the cast in a mysterious new role. Her entry is expected to bring intrigue to the plot and introduce fresh dynamics to Rani Bharti’s world.

