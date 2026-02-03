Ikka: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite on screen after 29 years for an intense courtroom drama

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are two skilled actors who first shared screen in JP Dutta’s 1997 war film, Border. Well, the actors are reuniting to serve the audience an intense courtroom drama titled Ikka. Read on to know more.

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite with Ikka

Minutes ago, Netflix dropped the first look at its upcoming original film, Ikka. The 1-minute 2-second teaser gave the audience a peek into the high-octane drama that is set to happen in a courtroom. The clip opens with Sunny Deol playing an ace advocate named Sikandar Mehra, getting ready to take down his opponent in a jam-packed room. It’s worth mentioning that Sunny will be returning to court after 33 years. The last time he donned the black and white uniform was in his 1993 award-winning film, Damini.

Coming back to Ikka, the teaser also introduces antagonist Akshaye Khanna playing an alleged culprit facing Deol’s character in the family drama. “Guilty until proven innocent. But will the law find a loophole? Celebrated defense lawyer, Sikandar Mehra, makes the ultimate moral choice,” the makers wrote about their upcoming project. Having said that, the official release date of the film is still under wraps. Helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the upcoming movie also features Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome playing characters key to the story.

Check out the first look:

Talking about their work front, Sunny Deol has taken over the big screens with his epic war film, Border 2. The Anurag Singh directorial also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. In ten days of its release, the film has already become a box-office hit. He will be playing the role of Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor.

As for Akshaye Khanna, the actor made his comeback last year with Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava. He was then seen in Ranveer Singh’s mega blockbuster action-thriller, Dhurandhar. The audience will once again see Akshaye in its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will be released on March 19, 2026.

