Ikkis: Agastya Nanda looks back on working with Dharmendra, reveals he 'spoke like a friend and not senior'

The sudden passing away of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra came as a shock to many. But thanks to Sriram Raghavan, the audience will be able to see the superstar spread his magic, one last time in his film, Ikkis. The upcoming movie features Agastya Nanda, who expressed his delight in sharing the experience with a towering figure. In an interview, Nanda recalled how the veteran actor spoke to him like a friend and not a senior. Read on!

Agastya Nanda recalls working with Dharmendra in Ikkis

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, will soon be showcasing his acting prowess on the big screen. The young star is leading Sriram Raghavan's upcoming biographical war drama film, Ikkis. The actioner also features legendary Indian actor Dharmendra in his last appearance. As the entertainment world mourns the loss of the legend, Nanda recalled working with him.

While talking to India Today, The Archies debutant stated that even though he didn't have many scenes with Dharam Ji, the little time they spent together on set is unforgettable. Upon learning that such a senior star was part of the project, Agastya got nervous, not knowing how he should behave in his presence. But like a sweetheart, the senior star didn't make him uncomfortable. "He never made you feel like he was a senior. He spoke to you like a friend," stated Agastya, recalling how warm, relaxed, and energetic the Padma Bhushan Awardee was on set.

Even though he was 89 years old, Dharmendra was passionate and dedicated to his craft. Hence, he would be present all the time and involved in the entire process, and this quality of the late actor impressed Nanda. "That kind of love for the craft stays with you," underlines Agastya, adding that his passing away feels unfortunate. Agastya concluded by saying that even though Dharmendra couldn’t see the endearing performance he gave in Ikkis, the actor is and will be his favorite part of the film.

For the unknown, Ikkis has been postponed to January 1, 2026. It also has Jaideep Ahlawat in a key character.

