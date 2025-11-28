Ikkis: Dharmendra’s poem 'Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa' for his last film leaves fans emotional

The Indian cinema industry is in deep mourning after legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. Now, the makers of his final movie, Ikkis, have released a video paying tribute to the actor, featuring his last poem.

Ikkis makers drop Dharmendra's final poem

Taking to their social media handle, the Ikkis team shared the poem titled “Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa.” (Even today, my heart feels like going to my village.)

The beautiful poem highlights the deep connection a person has with their hometown, focusing on the longing one feels for their heartland and the desire to return to their roots.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Dharam Ji was a true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is a yearning, a tribute from one legend to another. Thank you for gifting us this timeless verse. #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

Notably, in one of the scenes, both Dharmendra and Asrani share a laugh together, appearing in the same frame for one final time.

See the poem here:

After watching the video, a fan wrote, “I hope everybody watches this film... Dharam Ji, missing you terribly.” Another user shared a few emotional emojis.

A third netizen commented, “Aaj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa. Such powerful lines... We miss you, Dharam Ji.”

Here’s what netizens have to say about the poem from Ikkis

Veteran star Dharmendra passed away at his residence earlier this week. His death has left a deep void in the hearts of many who remember his legacy and immense contribution to Indian cinema.

The actor is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, children, Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta, Vijeta, Esha, and Ahana.

More about Ikkis

Ikkis is an upcoming historical action drama starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, marking it as a posthumous release for the superstar.

The movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centers around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

