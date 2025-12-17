Ikkis release date postponed: Agastya Nanda starrer moves to January 2026 amid Dhurandhar domination

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s upcoming film Ikkis has been postponed. The film, earlier slated to release in cinemas on December 25, 2025, will now arrive on January 1, 2026. The makers announced the change on X, citing the need for a clearer theatrical window amid a packed Christmas box office.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “The true story of India's youngest Paramveer Chakra Awarded, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young. Experience courage in cinemas. #Ikkis releasing on 1st January 2026.” They also confirmed that the final trailer will drop this weekend in theatres, adding momentum to the new release plan.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan and marks his first war film. The movie is also special for audiences as it is Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance.

Why Ikkis moved its release date

The decision to shift Ikkis comes as the Christmas week is shaping up to be one of the most crowded periods at the box office. Dhurandhar continues to dominate theatres with strong occupancy and no signs of slowing down. At the same time, Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled for a massive India release on December 19, 2025.

With both films expected to hold on to screens and prime show timings, a December 25 release would have limited showcasing opportunities for Ikkis. By moving to January 1, 2026, the film secures a solo release window, better screen allocation across multiplexes and single screens, and improved show timings from day one.

This is not the first time producer Dinesh Vijan has adjusted a release date to maximize impact. In 2017, Hindi Medium moved its release after Baahubali 2 locked its date and went on to enjoy a strong, uncluttered theatrical run. Similarly, Chhaava avoided a direct clash with Pushpa 2 in 2024 and benefited from a clearer window in 2025.

Following the same strategy, Ikkis now stands a better chance to build steady word of mouth and sustain momentum at the box office.

Adding to the buzz, the final Ikkis trailer will be unveiled on December 19, 2025, alongside major releases. The film tells the true story of Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Paramveer Chakra awardee, and focuses on courage, sacrifice, and duty.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar pens a note as Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa starrer Homebound enters Oscars 2026 shortlist