Ikkis Screening: Salman Khan gets emotional after seeing Dharmendra’s poster, Rekha kisses Agastya Nanda’s photo

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, will soon be seen in his upcoming film, Ikkis. A special screening of the movie took place in Mumbai on Monday. The family of the late actor Dharmendra, including his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, also attended the event. Dharmendra played the role of the father to Agastya Nanda’s lead character in the film. Salman Khan, who is also one of Dharmendra’s close friends, was seen at the event. In the video circulating online, Salman was seen visibly emotional after looking at the late actor Dharmendra’s poster at the screening.

Salman Khan gets emotional as he poses with Dharmendra’s poster



Salman Khan, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, was seen getting emotional as he attended the screening. While posing for the paps, Salman glanced at the poster, with tears visible in his eyes. Both he and the veteran actor shared a deep bond, and the industry and his family are still coming to terms with his demise. Ikkis is the last movie in which the star acted, and hence, it remains extremely special to his loved ones.



Rekha kisses Agastya’s poster while arriving for the screening

Rekha, spreading her charm as always, graced the screening in a light green and golden saree. Looking resplendent, she entered and kissed Agastya Nanda’s frame and posed for the paps. This film is big for Agastya as he is stepping into a bigger, never-before-seen role.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a powerful war drama about the heroics of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who made the supreme sacrifice at 21 during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and more in powerful roles. It is set to release in theaters on January 1, 2026.

