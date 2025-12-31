Ikkis: Sriram Raghavan reveals why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan: ‘The script demanded…’

Agastya Nanda is all set to make his big-screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war movie, Ikkis. But did you know that the lead role was earlier offered to Varun Dhawan? In an interview, Raghavan revealed why Dhawan was replaced by Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. Read on!

Sriram Raghavan revealed why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan started his upcoming action-thriller, Ikkis, with Varun Dhawan. But later, he was replaced by Agastya Nanda. In an interview with The Hindu, the director revealed that when Varun heard the story, he was keen on doing the project. But while he completed the preliminary scripting of the movie, COVID-19 happened, and they had to alter their plans.

Through the course of developing the script, Raghavan realized that age is a major deciding factor in the story. He further revealed that in some scenes, Arun Khetarpal, on whom the film is based, is shown as a 19-year-old. “The age when Jeetendra could dance around trees in his 40s is over. The script demanded a fresh face, and Agastya was 21 when he was cast,” stated the film’s director.

He acclaimed filmmaker further explained that they needed an actor who was willing to commit to the project for the next two to three years. “Simply put, it’s the story of a boy becoming a man,” he stated, adding that what Arun did in the last two hours of his life made him a hero. “I wanted Agastya to bring that urge to serve and the innocence about the outcome. I guess Agastya’s eyes reflect it,” concluded Sriram Raghavan.

The movie is special in more ways than one. Apart from it being the story of a young Indian army officer, it is also the last film of legendary actor Dharmendra. Hence, when the makers recently hosted a star-studded screening of the film, it was attended by some B-town biggies, including Salman Khan and Rekha.

Agastya and Dharmendra are joined by an impressive cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, and more. The patriotic movie will hit cinemas on January 1, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Toxic: Nayanthara set to play the daring and fierce Ganga in Yash’s upcoming gangster movie