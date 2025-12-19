Ikkis Trailer: Meet Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, the young actors all set to amaze everyone in Dharmendra's last film

The war drama, Ikkis is headlined by upcoming star Agastya Nanda, alongside breakout newcomer Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat among others. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the movie is gearing up for its theatrical release on January 1, 2026. Ikkis brings to screen the inspiring true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

The two talented young actors, Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia are all set to make a lasting impression on audiences with their latest project. Both rising stars bring a fresh energy to the screen, combining youthful charm with promising acting skills. Agastya steps into a role that showcases both his intensity and sensitivity, while Simar adds a vibrant spark, effortlessly complementing his presence.

Agastya and Simar's on-screen chemistry is already generating buzz, with fans excited to see how their dynamics unfold. Beyond their performances, Agastya and Simar are also turning heads with their fresh looks and style, reflecting the modern, contemporary feel of their characters. Together, they bring a balance of charisma, talent, and relatability, promising a viewing experience that is both engaging and memorable. With their debut or upcoming roles, these young actors are proving why they are the most talked-about fresh faces in the industry today.

While the makers unveiled the first trailer in October, the much-awaited final trailer has now been released, two weeks ahead of the film’s arrival in cinemas. The final trailer was launched by Abhishek Bachchan, who introduced audiences to Agastya Nanda in the role of Lt Arun Khetarpal, a brave young soldier whose courage during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War etched his name in history. The title Ikkis symbolically reflects the age at which Khetarpal laid down his life for the nation, attaining martyrdom at just 21.

Packed with powerful visuals, the final trailer highlights moments of battlefield bravery, unshakable resolve, and quiet heroism. Agastya’s portrayal captures the soldier’s fearlessness and emotional strength, while a brief yet impactful appearance by Dharmendra as Brigadier ML Khetarpal, Arun’s father, has deeply moved viewers.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Ikkis stays rooted in realism. The ensemble cast includes Ekavali Khanna, Shree Bishnoi, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher, Suhasini Mulay, and Aryan Pushkar.

Check out Ikkis final trailer below:

