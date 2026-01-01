Ikkis Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Agastya Nanda’s war drama film

2026 started on a patriotic and emotional note, thanks to Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war drama film, Ikkis. The movie has already hit cinemas, and social media is being flooded with reviews about the ongoing film. Here are some tweets you should consider before watching this actioner on big screens.

Ikkis Twitter Review

Earlier today, on January 1, 2026, Agastya Nanda made his big screen debut with the war film, Ikkis. Showcasing the life and bravery of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the film is sure to bring goosebumps to every patriot. Since the film marks legendary actor Dharmendra’s last project, it holds a special place in the hearts of the icon’s fans.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user penned, “IKKIS isn’t just a war film. It’s a deeply human story of courage, sacrifice, reconciliation & the emotional cost of service.” Another one stated, “Just watched #Ikkis..what an amazingly well-made movie, perfectly executed performances by every single actor. #AgastyaNanda is THE real deal! #JaideepAhlawat is a true genius! Was emotional to see #DharamJi. Forever indebted to bravehearts like 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal.”

Give five stars to the film, a user opined, “#Ikkis is simply outstanding cinema #Dharmendra ji gets a fitting farewell with a nuanced role #AgastyaNanda is a star to watch out for the direction is noteworthy and this is absolutely amazing first release of the year.”

Emotionally remembering Dharmendra, a user expressed, “There is a tenderness in Dharam Ji's presence on screen that just organically makes you well up. No wonder he was loved for so many years! One last time.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

More about Ikkis

The film narrates the story of 21-year-old Arun Khetarpal, who sacrificed his life for his motherland at the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. The martyr was also awarded India's highest military decoration, the Param Vir Chakra, for his courage and love for his country.

Helmed by Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda, the movie also stars Nanda in the lead role. He is joined by an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ikkis Review: Less noise, more feeling; Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda’s war film hits quietly