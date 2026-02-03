Imran Khan reveals 'unhealthy relationship' with Avantika Malik led to divorce: ‘Separation is unpleasant and hurtful’

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was touted to be the next big thing in the entertainment industry following his entry with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. A few more hits and misses later, the star stepped back from the acting world and took a break for over a decade before returning with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos in 2026. Between his debut and break, the actor dated and got married to Avantika Malik, and they separated after eight years of marriage. Now, the star is finally opening up on how growing up made him realize the importance of being in a ‘healthy’ relationship.

Imran Khan reveals how dating as youngsters put his and Avantika Malik’s relationship under strain

In an interview with Etimes, Imran Khan has spoken about his widely talked about marriage and divorce to Avantika Malik. The actor revealed he first decided to dig through his thoughts back in 2016, which led him to undergo an analysis in the following years. Being unemployed and parenting their daughter Imara, he began focusing on his own health, during which he realized that his dynamic with his partner was ‘unhealthy’. Imran recalled, "It was a relationship that started at a very young age and when you are 18-19 years old you don't have nearly enough life experience to have an understanding of what are healthy interpersonal dynamics and what are unhealthy dynamics.”

After growing up, he was able to analyse that they were not in a healthy patterned relationship, instead the two were in ‘a cycle that we are unable to fix or change.’ He wished to remove himself from the marriage to be healthy and clarified that, despite what was believed, his mental health crisis was not triggered by his separation, and he does not blame anyone for the split. “It is my making the choice to end my marriage that was the turning point in my personal mental health journey, that allowed me to actually heal and get better. It is because we were not in sync. We were not able to support each other being the best version of self," he added.

The I Hate Luv Storys star has doubled down on the idea that separation is a better path than being in despair. He said, "While a partner's separation is unpleasant and hurtful to all, from the two individuals involved, the family, the child, it is still preferable over remaining in an unhealthy dynamic because to perpetuate an unhealthy pattern is madness.”

The actor has since moved on and is known to have been dating actress Lekha Washington for a while, with the two publicly confirming it in 2024.

Disclaimer: This content discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing or triggering for some readers/viewers. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. If you find this content upsetting or need support, please consider reaching out to a qualified professional or a support helpline.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking 'from where he is getting money' as he shares glimpse of the new house