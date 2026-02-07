Imran Khan says Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan ‘can not play leads’ at 60: ‘Younger generation might not want’

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have long led successful careers in Bollywood. However, Imran Khan, the nephew of the Dangal star, seems to be thinking that they are well out of their zones in recent years and need to take a back seat. In a chat with SHOWSHA, he spoke about how the three Khans may need to move to more age-appropriate roles rather than trying to be the leading men.

Imran Khan has made his awaited return to the entertainment industry with the release of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a project also starring his mama (maternal uncle) Aamir in a cameo, and has been produced under his banner. Speaking about how today’s crowd is looking for stories that are more relatable and palatable based on their age, he spoke about the three Khans, possibly considering non-lead roles. “As a leading man, actors also start to age out. There are certain years where you can work as a leading man, and then there comes an age where you are not able to play those roles,” he said.

Adding about how turning 60 and enjoying 30 years of stardom, they may ‘start to transition the kind of roles’ they play as they turn older. Suggesting that more age-fitting roles need to be in place while resonating with the audience, he shared, “There is a whole new younger generation that begins to attach itself to people closer to them in age and experience. When we watch films or shows, first and foremost, we are trying to see ourselves in those stories and characters.”

The 43-year-old added how many people may find the current stories difficult to connect with: “The younger generation might not want to watch the story of a 70-year-old man.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have each had more than a few hits and misses at the box office in recent years, while also continuing to maintain a stronghold on their fans.

