Imtiaz Ali locks untitled film’s release date as June 12, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari to lead

Imtiaz Ali, the star Bollywood director, has finally announced the release of his next project. With films like Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway and more recently Amar Singh Chamkila, under his belt, the filmmaker has the attention of plenty on his next work. On January 29, he took to his Instagram account to share an update on his untitled project. He has confirmed the release of his next film for June 12, 2026, release. It is said to be in the post-production period as of now.

Imtiaz Ali's directorial, yet-to-be-named film, fixes mid-year release

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is said to be full of ‘love and longing’. The announcement post has placed Imtiaz Ali in the central role for a ‘charming’ project. AR Rahman has been roped in for the official soundtrack with Irshad Kamil working as the lyricist, and besides the music, this trio of Rahman, Kamil, and Ali has been a success story in the past, with a similar output expected this time around. Currently in its post-production phase, the film has yet to reveal its name.

Made under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary was also named as a producer on it. A post shared by the production on Thursday showed the director in action in a black-and-white setting, keeping the elements of the project as private as possible. Check out the image below.

While the name remains a mystery, so do the plot and the characters’ settings. Imtiaz Ali, known to work his magic with big box office numbers coming in for his projects and his films reaching the hearts of many around the world, is expected to knock it out of the park once again. The untitled film will make its way to theaters worldwide on June 12, 2026, with more updates expected in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali’s next with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri titled Idiots of Istanbul