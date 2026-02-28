Imtiaz Ali names Sharvari and Vedang Raina for new-age versions of Shahid Kapoor and Kareenka Kapoor's iconic roles; Find out

Jab We Met's Aditya Kashyap and Geet Dhillon, two iconic characters from the Bollywood realm, are loved by millions around the world. Not many have been able to replicate or surpass the kind of effect former lovers Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had on the young and old alike with their love story. Now, almost two decades later, director Imtiaz Ali has been asked to reimagine the roles with new-age actors, and he has chosen the stars of his upcoming film, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.

New version of Jab We Met? Imtiaz Ali reveals his picks

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is opening up about a contemporary reboot of his famed 2007 film Jab We Met. During a chat with NDTV, he revealed, “At this age, I think Sharvari and Vedang could be, because they are very young and they have that streak that they can become that."

The roles managed to push Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor to the top of the ladder, prompting them to take on bigger projects in their career there afterwards. Jab We Met saw them starring as Geet, the bubbly girl whom Aditya meets on a train. Their chance meeting turns into the experience of a lifetime as they discover true love after missing their ride and having to rely on each other to reach their destinations.

The film’s soundtrack became a superhit and continues to be remembered by fans even 19 years after its release. Meanwhile, the dialogues are recreated and have become pop culture favorites.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali previously announced Sharvari and Vedang Raina, as well as Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, as a part of his upcoming untitled project. The love story has already locked June 12, 2026, as its release date, and has been bankrolled by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary. It is said to be in its post-production phase as of this moment.

