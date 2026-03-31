Why Imtiaz Ali hasn’t watched Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge yet? Find Out

Ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released, the film has been breaking box-office records. Its dominance in the global and domestic markets made it one of the few movies to draw a huge crowd to the theatres. Several prominent figures from the industry have praised Aditya Dhar, and now Imtiaz Ali has also congratulated the team. Acknowledging the massive theatrical success of Dhurandhar 2, the Rockstar director praised Aditya for reviving theatre footfall.

During his presence at the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, Imtiaz Ali revealed that he hasn't watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge yet. While talking to the media, he said, "I have not seen Dhurandhar yet, but I know that there are many beautiful things in it. People liked it a lot. I would like to thank them for bringing audiences to theatres, and I hope it continues. I would like to congratulate the Dhurandhar team."

For the record, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already smashed Rs. 767 crore nett in Hindi. It is all set to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, surpassing Dhurandhar in a couple of days.

Further, the filmmaker opened up about his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. Referring to his work with the Punjabi singer-actor as good fortune, Imtiaz added, "Working with an artist like Diljit is always very inspiring, and this is the first time that I am working with an actor twice, one after the other, in a film." Appreciating Diljit, he mentioned how the Amar Singh Chamkila actor works from his heart.

For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for his next directorial venture titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. Touted to be a love story, the project marks his second film with Diljit after the 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila. It also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles. The teaser for Main Vaapas Aaunga has already been released, giving the audience a glimpse of an emotional story set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.

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