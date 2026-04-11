Imtiaz Ali reveals whether he has plans for Jab We Met 2 or Tamasha 2: ‘Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi…’

Imtiaz Ali is firm on his plans for not reviving old projects that received explosive fame. One of his most talked-about projects remains Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. He is also often questioned about another part for Tamasha, which became a sensational hit, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The filmmaker has long been asked about a sequel to the 2007 and 2015 releases, and while he acknowledges the demand, he does not wish to fall for it once again, especially after what happened with Love Aaj Kal 2.

Imtiaz Ali thinks Jab We Met is ‘best left untouched’, responding to part 2 plans

During a chat with Hindustan Times, the popular Bollywood director was asked about whether he would ever create part 2s of the films. Imtiaz Ali has decided to shut down any speculations related to it with a prime example of one of his own sequel projects, “I do keep hearing about it. To those who ask me about them, I say, Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi na, voh toh itni achhi nahi gayi," comparing it to his 2020 film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. (I had made Love Aaj Kal 2 [with the same thought], but that did not work that well either.)

He is not completely against the idea of sequels, but a film like Jab We Met remains a cult classic for the star, and he does not wish to disrupt its popularity. He added, “I feel that if there's something that comes that strongly to me as a maker, then I will. But I don't think, especially for Jab We Met, I won’t. Some things are best left untouched.”

The filmmaker has Main Vaapas Aaunga next in his lineup with Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. It will feature music by AR Rahman and is set during India’s partition, with plans for a June 12, 2026, release. He also has O Saathi Re with Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal in his schedule.

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